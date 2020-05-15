Amit Shah Lauds 'unprecedented Assistance' Given To Farmers In Phase 3 Of Economic Package

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that provides fresh support to agriculture and allied activities saying that unprecedented assistance given to farmers shows PM Narendra Modi's foresight to make the country self-sufficient by empowering farmers.

In a series of tweets in Hindi soon after the FM's press briefing, Amit Shah said, "The Modi government believes that India's welfare lies in the welfare of farmers. This unprecedented assistance given to farmers today shows PM Modi's foresight to make the country self-sufficient by empowering farmers. For this, I congratulate PM Narendra Mod and FM Nirmala Sitharaman."

READ | Centre Rolls Out 11 Measures For Farmers, Fishermen & Animals In Third Economic Tranche

Part 3 of the stimulus

The Centre rolled out its third tranche of economic measures with 11 announcements on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 11 measures - of which 8 of them focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, while the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Cases At 81970; Centre Rolls Out 11 Agricultural Reforms

Agri reforms

Agricultural reforms included rolling out schemes to finance farming infrastructure, micro food enterprises, fishermen, animal health, dairy infrastructure, herbal cultivation, bee-keeping, and food supply chain management. The other three measures included an amendment to the Essential Commodities Act, Central law for Agriculture marketing reforms and e-trading of agriculture produce.

READ | From Horticulture To Beekeeping: Here Are Measures To Boost Infra In Farm & Allied Sectors

READ | FM Announces Amendment To Essential Commodities Act, Farm Market To Be Liberalised