Amit Shah Likely To Meet Rajinikanth On Nov 21 Chennai Visit In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Polls

In a big development, sources on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet superstar Rajinikanth when the former visits Chennai on November 21. This comes weeks after a leaked statement in the media claimed that ground-work for Rajinikanth's political party will be delayed due to his poor health conditions. Issuing clarification on the same, Rajinikanth had then said that the leaked statement is being falsely attributed to him, but confirmed about his bad health and said that he will discuss his next step with his party people and then make an announcement.

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2017, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, at a time when Tamil Nadu faced a vacuum after the demise of AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa and ailing of DMK chief M Karunanidhi. However, he did not contest the Lok Sabha polls last year. While Kamal Hassan launched his party Makkal Nidhi Maiyyam, Rajinikanth has not announced a party, instead reiterated that he will work for people of Tamil Nadu. He had, last year, launched his own website 'rajinimandram.org' and a party logo. In a video message to his fans, the superstar had appealed them to register to the website and help him develop Tamil Nadu. There are also reports that suggest that Rajnikanth was in talks with Hassan.

Alagiri to meet Amit Shah?

With similarly frenetic speculation doing rounds regarding the creation of a new party by late M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls, Alagiri has categorically denied all the rumours. Confirming that no decision has been taken yet, Alagiri has stated that he will consult his party cadre and then announce the formation of this party, if at all. He has also denied the speculated meeting between him and Amit Shah on November 21.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. DMK lost power to archrival AIADMK in 2011 and lost the assembly polls in 2016 as well. Roping in poll-strategist Prashant Kishor for the upcoming elections, Stalin-led DMK hopes to return to power in the state. Meanwhile, the relation between the state units of ruling AIADMK and BJP have been strained over issues of 'Vel Yatra'.

