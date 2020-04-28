Amit Shah Mourns CRPF Sub-Inspector's Demise Due To COVID-19 In Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah mourned the death of a 55-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died due to coronavirus infection on Tuesday. The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank official was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

On Twitter, Shah wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of brave CRPF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ikram Hussain. He fought heroically against Coronavirus until the end. His contribution to the service and internal security of the country inspires all of us."

कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ रहे @crpfindia के बहादुर सब-इंस्पेक्टर मोहम्मद इकराम हुसैन के निधन की सूचना से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ।



वह अंत समय तक कोरोना महामारी से पूरी वीरता से लड़े। देश की सेवा व आंतरिक सुरक्षा के लिए उनका योगदान हम सभी देशवासियों को प्रेरित करता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 28, 2020

Amit Shah also said that he has spoken to the family of the jawan over the phone the day before yesterday. "Losing a brave soldier of the country is an irreparable loss for all of us. I express my condolences to his family. The entire country and central government are standing with their families in this hour of grief," the Home Minister said.

मैंने परसों ही सब-इंस्पेक्टर इकराम हुसैन के परिजनों से फोन पर बात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना था। देश के एक बहादुर जवान को खोना हम सभी के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। दुःख की इस घडी में पूरा देश और केंद्र सरकार उनके परिवार के साथ खड़ी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 28, 2020

COVID spreads among CRPF

A senior CRPF official said that the jawan was posted with the 31st battalion of the force based in Delhi. At least 23 other personnel of this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus after they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague found positive in their camp. There have been a few positive cases in other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and CISF.

This is the first death due to the pandemic among the about 10 lakh personnel strong CAPFs or the paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry for the upkeep of internal security and border guarding. The CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks and it is designated as the lead internal security force apart from the mainstay for anti-Naxal operations and counter-terrorism duties in the Kashmir valley.

