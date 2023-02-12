Amit Shah Promises Free Scooty To Every College-going Girl If BJP Wins Tripura Polls

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state Tripura's Sepahijala district on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised a free scooty to every girl student who attends college as mentioned in BJP's election manifesto.

He said, "If voted to power in Tripura, we will give a Scooty free of cost to every college-going girl." Earlier on February 9, the BJP released its election manifesto that specifically targets the youth, tribals and women of Tripura.

BJP's Manifesto for Tripura

Apart from two-wheelers for girl students, the BJP has also promised two free LPG cylinders for poor families under a Central government scheme, a new tribal university, subsidised meals at ₹5 three times a day, ₹50,000 bond for a girl child, ₹5,000 and monthly stipend for the tribal chiefs ( Samaj Pati).

If voted to power again, the BJP government will also give housing facilities for poor families and smartphones to the youth. The BJP will also introduce the tribal dialect Kok-Borok in CBSE and ICSE curriculum and Eklavya School in every block within the limits of the tribal autonomous district council.

Ruling party takes a dig at the Opposition

The Union Home Minister has also launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, including CPI(M) and the Congress. While addressing the public of Tripura's Sepahijala district, he highlighted the records of opposition parties.

He said, "PM Modi and CM Dr Manik Saha are working towards bringing development to Tripura. While, the communist, Congress and Tipra Motha want to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state."

The 2023 assembly elections in Tripura are scheduled to take place on February 16 to elect all 60 members to the Tripura Legislative Assembly. This time, Congress and CPI(M) will partner to contest the elections in all 60 assembly constituencies.

Commenting on the alliance, Amit Shah mentioned, "Coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP ahead of the elections. Congress and Left regimes in Tripura were marked with multiple scams."

"Congress and CPI(M) did nothing for Tripura. Development happened in Tripura under BJP’s rule. We worked for the development of everyone. Cong and CPI(M) did nothing for Adivasis and now to get votes for Adivasis they have chosen an Adivasi CM face," he added.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed several rallies in Tripura to fuel BJP's propsect of winning the election. During his address, he also took a dig at the Congress-Left alliance by mentioning that they have ignored the interest of the poor.