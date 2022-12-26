Amit Shah Says Gujarat Victory Will Have Positive Impact On 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bharatiya Janata Party's record victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections will have a "positive impact" on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a felicitation programme of newly-elected MLAs organised by Curity and District BJP virtually on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the saffron party's historic victory in 2022 and said that results were testimony of Gujarat being a "stronghold" of the BJP.

"Many new parties came in this election, and made different claims and guarantees, but all these parties were crushed after the results," Shah said in an apparent attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The results showed that the people of Gujarat were ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Today, this massive victory has served as a strong message to the country that the Gujarat region was and will remain the stronghold of the BJP," he added.

The former BJP president, Shah said that Gujarat's victory will change the "entire political picture" in the country. "This victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections is a source of enthusiasm, inspiration and energy for workers across the country. This victory will change the entire political picture and the results will have a positive impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well," the Home Minister said.

Shah congratulated CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP state chief CR Patil and party workers and said that the record-breaking results in the 2022 assembly polls are due to the workers from the booth level-page committee of the BJP to the state president.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has immense popularity among the people of the country and Gujarat and that is the reason why he has won 26 out of 26 seats in Gujarat twice in the Lok Sabha," he added. Shah said that the election visit of PM Modi in Gujarat during the election campaign brought a "pro-BJP storm" and workers converted it into votes.

Addressing party workers, Shah said that the state government has to fulfil the expectations of the people. "For the next five years, we all have to worry about taking PM Modi's message and public welfare schemes to the people. The responsibility of the BJP has increased, we have to fulfil the hopes and expectations of the people," he said.

Notably, BJP won a whopping 156 seats out of 182 seats in the Gujarat elections 2022 breaking all previous records in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)