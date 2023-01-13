Last Updated:

Amit Shah Says Security Forces Coming Up With 360 Degree 'Suraksha Chakra' For J&K

Shah said the NIA and the Jammu Police will probe the Rajouri attack and a team will probe terror attacks that have happened in the last 1.5 years.   

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a 360 degree Suraksha Chakra is being developed by security forces and the government is taking steps to strengthen the security of Jammu and Kashmir. Shah was speaking at a press conference in Jammu’s Raj Bhawan on Friday after meeting families of the people who died in the recent Rajouri terror attack. 

Amit Shah said the families of the victims of the terror attack are an example of courage. He added that a high-level meeting was held in Jammu to discuss security issues. 

 

Shah further said that the security grid will be enhanced in the next three months. “I want to assure the people that whatever the situation, the security agencies will ensure safety.”

Shah said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Jammu Police will probe the Rajouri terror attacks. The Home Minister said a team will probe terror attacks that have happened in the last 1.5 years.   

Shah also stressed on the importance of a time bound probe in the Rajouri case. He added that it is important to keep a constant watch over the security of Jammu and Kashmir. 

