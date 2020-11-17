Amit Shah Slams Gupkar's 'unholy Global Gathbandhan'; Fires Question At Sonia And Rahul

Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congres for supporting People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) ahead of the District Development Council elections. The leader asked the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi if they supported the other moves of the ‘Gang.’ Shah slammed the PAGD for seeking ‘foreign forces’ support over Jammu & Kashmir.

READ: RSP Slams Congress-Gupkar Alliance Ahead Of DDC Polls, Questions Its Stance On Article 370

Amit Shah slams Gupkar Alliance

Amit Shah took to Twitter to question the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration for ‘going global.’ The leader demanded that Congress makes it stand ‘crystal clear’ to the people of India.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

He also accused the parties of wanting to take J&K 'back to the era of terror and turmoil’ and ‘take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals’ ensured by the abrogation of Article 370 last year. Referring to Congress’ recent loss in the Bihar elections, he shared that these kind of decisions had led to their ‘rejection’.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

READ:BJP Attacks Congress Over Gupkar Alliance, Targets Rahul Gandhi

In another tweet, he stressed that J&K will always remain an ‘integral part of India. The Home Minister also stated that citizens will no longer tolerate an ‘unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against 'national interest.’ He expressed confidence that people will 'sink' the alliance, if they did not 'swim' along with the 'national mood.''

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

'Congress has joined the alliance'

NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the Congress has assured it will be part of the alliance and part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC elections. "Congress has joined the alliance. Their leader has talked to (Farooq) Abdullah. Two of their senior leaders also joined the meeting. They have assured they will be part of the alliance and part of the DDC elections (seat-sharing arrangement) also," Wani said.

The Congress, which was originally a signatory of the ''Gupkar Declaration'' - a resolution passed by various mainstream political parties on August 4 last year vowing to protect the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - had maintained a distance from the grouping after it was given a formal shape in October this year. It has now, however, decided to contest elections together whereas some of its leaders have made remarks that are tacitly in support of the Gupkar objective.

The remarks about 'going global' refer to recent statements by Farooq Abdullah seemingly calling for China's help in removing Article 370, and Mehbooba Mufti's continued rhetoric.

READ:Congress J&K Neta Shahnawaz Choudhary Quits Before DDC Polls; Denied Ticket In Gupkar Pact

READ:Cong, NC Should Explain If They Endorse Gupkar Resolution To Restore Article 370: Jitendra Singh