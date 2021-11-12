Amit Shah To Campaign In Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh As BJP Gears Up For UP Polls 2022

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarks on a two-day visit to poll-slated Uttar Pradesh on Friday and visits Banaras Hindu University among other places, he is now expected to visit Azamgarh on Saturday, which is a political hotspot and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency.

On Saturday, Amit Shah will visit Azamgarh and Basti, according to BJP regional vice-president Dr Satyendra Sinha. He said that Shah will speak to people in Basti between 3.40 p.m. and 4.25 p.m. at Shiv Harsh Kisan PG College. Amit Shah would also address the people of Azamgarh before arriving in Basti, Sinha informed.

Amit Shah to campaign in Akhilesh Yadav's bastion Azamgarh as SP chief goes to Gorakhpur

On November 13, the Home Minister will be laying the foundation stone for the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh at the Amar Shaheed Satyawan Singh Sports Stadium in Basti. After this tour, Shah is scheduled to visit Lucknow on November 21.

On the contrary, the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav will be conducting his political rally in the Gorakhpur constituency on Saturday, which is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf. The Samajwadi Party chief, who is being seen as a tough contender against the ruling BJP CM, will be commencing the third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" from Gorakhpur.

He will also embark on the "Rath yatra" that will take him to Kushinagar. He will stay in Kushinagar for a few programmes before returning to Lucknow.

Amit Shah's visit to Varanasi

The Union Minister for Home Affairs arrived in Varanasi earlier on November 12 and was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the occasion of Madan Mohan Malviya's birth anniversary, he paid floral tributes to the idol of Madan Mohan Malviya at the Banaras Hindu University.

महामना पं. मदन मोहन मालवीय जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।



शिक्षा को राष्ट्र की उन्नति का अमोघ अस्त्र मानकर समानता और सामाजिक न्याय के लिए जीवनपर्यंत संघर्ष करने वाले मालवीय जी के विचार चिरकाल तक राष्ट्र को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/4ES8DLcfM5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2021

Apart from this, Home Minister Shah took stock of the preparations done by the UP BJP to retain power in the upcoming polls. He conducted a meeting with the assembly incharges on the party’s election strategy and preparedness. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (who is looking after the poll preparations in the state) and CM Yogi Adityanath were also present at the meeting.

With PTI Inputs

