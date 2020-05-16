Last Updated:

Amit Shah Welcomes Spree Of Reforms Announced By FM Sitharaman Under 4th Economic Tranche

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the key reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the fourth tranche of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package

Written By
Jitesh Vachhatani
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the key reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the fourth tranche of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package on Saturday. Shah stated that PM Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform & Transform' is the key to India's phenomenal growth in the last 6 years. 

Highlighting the Rs 50,000 crores allocated for infrastructure development in the coal sector and the introduction of commercial mining, Shah stated that it is a welcome policy and will bring more competition and transparency. He added that the increase in FDI limit in defence manufacturing and other defence reforms announced will boost Make in India and reduce the country's import burden. 

Moreover, the Union Home Minister thanked PM Modi for his 'futuristic decisions' to push aviation sector and applauded the decision to provide Rs 8100 crores of revamped viability gap funding to boos private sector investment in social infrastructure. He also remarked that encouraging private participation in space activities will help them become a co-traveller in India's space journey. 

Centre rolls out 8 structural reforms

The Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, Seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, Corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp Social infrastructure, Private participation boost in Space exploration and several reforms in atomic sector.

