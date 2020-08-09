Andhra Govt's 'absurd Liquor Policy' Forced People To Consume Alcohol-based Sanitiser: TDP

As several cases of deaths due to consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitisers came to the fore in Andhra Pradesh, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held the Jaganmohan Reddy government responsible for the fatalities due to its ‘absurd liquor policy’.

Mocking the Andhra government's policy, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh wondered whether the ruling YSRCP leaders would claim these deaths to be part of their plan to “prepare people” for complete prohibition of liquor eventually.

He pointed out how the Andhra government had bragged about deliberately causing a "steep rise in liquor prices" to "discourage" tipplers from consuming alcohol. Nara Lokesh slammed CM Jaganmohan Reddy for introducing such an "anti-people liquor policy" that forced people to consume sanitiser in place of liquor across the State.

'Government committing murder'

The former minister held the government policy responsible for the deaths of nearly 30 people who died after sanitiser consumption in Andhra Pradesh. He said it was ‘painful’ to know that four more people died recently due to a similar incident in Tirupati.

Referring to the death of over 10 persons at Kurichedu in Prakasam district, Nara Lokesh said that lack of liquor shops nearby and high prices of available brands were forcing them to drink locally available cheap sanitisers.

"The government has become thick-skinned and is not showing any concern to save the lives of the people. All the deaths caused due to absurd liquor policy should be considered as 'murders' committed by the government itself," he said.

The TDP leader also slammed the YSRCP for opening its own liquor shops to sell poor-quality brands. "A parallel liquor mafia had taken complete control of the liquor business in the State. There should be a judicial enquiry into the illegal activities of this mafia which was triggering a big human tragedy in the state."

