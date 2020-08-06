Andhra Pradesh Reporting One COVID-19 Case Every 10 Seconds: TDP

Andhra Pradesh's opposition Telugu Desam Party on Thursday accused the ruling YSRCP government of not making any efforts even though the Coronavirus threat was increasing day by day causing pain and suffering to the people in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram deplored that the state has now infamously risen to become number one in the country in COVID-19 daily growth rate and also among fatalities rate.

"Andra Pradesh's daily cases growth is at an alarming 6.11% as against 1.95% in Maharashtra, 2.4% in Telangana and 3.95% in Karnataka," he said.

The TDP leader said that over 400 deaths took place in the last one week with the daily fatality growth rate put at 4.46% in AP when compared to 1.69% in Maharashtra, 3.67% in Karnataka and 2% in Telangana.

"Every 10 seconds, a COVID-19 case is being reported in AP indicating the seriousness of the situation. At the same time, AP is standing at the 9th place in the country when it comes to recoveries. AP's recovery rate is just 55.9% as against 65% in Maharashtra, 78% in Tamil Nadu, 89.9% in Delhi, and 71.3% in Telangana," he lamented.

Pattabhi also slammed the Jaganmohan Reddy regime for allegedly making bogus claims on testing. "As per the latest data released by the Centre, Andhra Pradesh has conducted just 13.09 lakh tests by August 4 while the state government's health bulletin claimed to have conducted a total 21.75 lakh tests by that time. When the central list exposed bogus claims of AP previously, special chief secretary Jawahar Reddy replied that it was a technical mistake. Now, it will not be possible to make similar excuses for a second time," he alleged.

Pattabhi claimed that the online dashboard maintained by the state government was also displaying wrong figures. "It shows 21,000 hospital beds and 86,000 quarantine beds as unoccupied. But the field level situation is that the virus-positive patients are waiting and dying in cars and on the staircases at hospitals for lack of COVID beds. Instead of making false claims, the government should at least create hope by giving better facilities and food at quarantine centres and conduct tests in time," the TDP leader said.

