Andhra Pradesh Assembly Adopts Resolution Asking Centre To Conduct caste-based Census

The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to take up caste-based census to enumerate the population of backward classes. During the assembly session, the Andhra Pradesh government’s Minister for backward classes welfare, Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, introduced a resolution to request the Government of India to take up a caste-based census of backward classes. The resolution was subsequently adopted by the assembly.

As per reports, Andhra Pradesh’s backward classes minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna introduced the resolution, which was adopted through a voice vote. Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stayed away from the proceedings.

Earlier, On the October 28, the state cabinet unanimously approved the proposal of the Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes introducing the resolution in the assembly. Apart from Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana assembly had unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Centre to take a caste-based census in the country in October.

There has been a growing demand for the caste-based census. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and other prominent leaders have backed the caste-based census and urged the Centre to conduct it. Led by Nitish Kumar, a 10-party delegation from Bihar, which included the BJP, met Modi in New Delhi on August 23 to push for a caste-based census. The demand was also raised by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav along with other opposition leaders. Moreover, some BJP allies have also asserted the demand for a caste-based census, as it has not been done in several years.

Centre's affidavit on caste census

The Centre through the Ministry of Social Justice had submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the census of backward classes is 'administratively difficult' and will suffer both on account of completeness and accuracy. The Centre also said that the exclusion of any caste other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe from the purview of the upcoming 2021 Census is a 'conspiracy policy decision' taken by the Central government. The Centre had filed the affidavit acting on a plea by the Maharashtra government seeking to share census data of the OBCs collected by the Centre in 2011-2013.

(Image: PTI)