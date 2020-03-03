No Positive Case Of Coronavirus Registered In Andhra Pradesh, Confirms Health Minister

Amid increasing scare over the vast-spreading Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Tuesday stated that there was no case of the deadly virus in the state and urged people to remain calm.

Andhra secretariat, Srinivas further asked people not to believe in rumours and assured that the state medical and the health department is on high alert regarding the matter.

"People of Andhra Pradesh need not panic about Coronavirus; there is no virus in the state. Some baseless rumours are spreading in the state, but people should not believe them. Our Chief Minister is holding a review on this matter every day. State medical and the health department is on high alert," Srinivas told the media.

This comes amid new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India, from Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur. The state of Karnataka is also on alert since reports of the infected person having travelled to Bengaluru.

Central government directs to set up isolation rooms

As a precautionary measure, eight isolation wards have been set up in Andhra Pradesh on the orders of the central government. The isolation rooms will be set up in places such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kakinada, Nellore, etc. The government is also providing masks to contain potential Coronavirus infection.

The Central government will also organise a workshop on March 6 on the subject of how to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. In the same manner, a state-level workshop will be held on March 9.

"People should take proper precautions to save themselves from getting infected. Awareness should be created regarding the virus," Srinivas added.

Amid the deadly outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an extensive review meeting regarding preparedness. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that there is no need to panic. He also mentioned that different ministries and states are working together to provide prompt medical attention.

