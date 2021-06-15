Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP Leader Kills Relative Over Property Dispute, Shoots Himself Later

Police informed that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, Prasad Reddy, shot and killed his uncle in Nallapureddy Pelli in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, June 15, before shooting himself with the same rifle. Local police reached the scene quickly and took the two men to the government hospital, where they were declared dead.

YSRCP leader kills uncle

According to police, the shooting was motivated by a long-standing feud between Prasad Reddy and his cousin Parthasarathi Reddy. K Sivaprasad Reddy and Parthasarathi Reddy lived across the street from each other in Nallapureddy Palle village in Pulivendula Mandal, according to Pulivendula Urban Police Station Circle Inspector Bhaskar Reddy. He also claimed that Parthasarathi was peculiar in nature and had gotten into fights with the villagers. Parthasarathi and Sivaprasad have a long history of enmity between them.

A property dispute in the family leads to murders

The official informed, "Today at around 8 am, Parthasarathi tried to attack Sivaprasad's son with a sickle. A furious Sivaprasad used his licensed gun to shoot Parthasarathi, who died on the spot. Sivaprasad then committed suicide by shooting himself."

On Tuesday morning, Parthasaradhi Reddy attempted to attack Prasad Reddy with a knife, said reports. Prasad Reddy, enraged by the incident, opened fire on his uncle with his licensed gun. Parthasarathi passed away on the spot after collapsing. Prasad shot himself minutes after killing Parthasarathi. Both Parthasaradhi Reddy and Prasad Reddy, according to locals, were members of the YSR Congress Party. Murders in the area have resulted from a property dispute between two families.

Andhra Pradesh police take action in Prasad Reddy case

Reportedly, officials have stationed police troops in the village to prevent any stressful incidents after receiving reports of impending violence. According to police, the deployment would remain in the area for a few days in order to preserve peace and order. Both bodies were taken to the Pulivendula government general hospital for postmortem examinations, and a case was filed under relevant sections of the IPC, according to police, who added that legal procedures will be followed.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI