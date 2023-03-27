Anil K Antony Lashes Out At Congress Leader Srinivas BV For His Remarks On Smriti Irani

Karnataka state Youth Congress President Srinivas BV's latest remark targeting Smriti Irani over inflation has triggered a new political battle in the poll-bound state. Srinivas is facing severe backlash from not only various political parties but also from people on social media, ever since his remark surfaced.

A video clip of him making an objectionable statement has also surfaced, which is being widely shared on social media. In the video clip, he can be seen making an obnoxious statement targeting Union Minister Smriti Irani over inflation, at a public gathering in Karnataka. This act of the Congress leader has enraged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and others.

Former Congress leader slams Srinivas

Tech entrepreneur, policy commentator and former Congress leader Anil K Antony has hit out hard at Srinivas BV for his comment and termed the remark a shameless act.

Hitting out at Srinivas BV through his social media handle, Antony wrote, "Shameless people. From the day I resigned from my party roles, my inboxes and comment sections are flooded with filthy abuses from their underlings. Being an uncultured gutter mouth even if one can’t make any political argument of substance has become a basic criterion of the new Indian National Congress (INC)."

He even added that 2024 would be a great chance for the great people of India to send this den of negativity to the dustbin of history. Notably, Congress leader Srinivas BV said that inflation which was termed as a witch, when BJP was in opposition has now become a darling.

Anil Antony, who is a former member of the INC, has served as the Convener of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Digital Media and National Co-ordinator of the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) Social Media 2019 to 2023. He recently left the party.