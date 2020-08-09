Amarinder Govt In Trouble? Cong MP Claims Security Removal Amid Punjab Hooch Tragedy Row

A new case of political infighting between the Congress party has come to light, this time in Punjab. Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has accused the Punjab government of withdrawing state police security provided to him for speaking on the failure of own party-led government and improper functioning of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. This seemingly becomes another case of political turmoil in the Congress party after the Madhya Pradesh debacle and the Rajasthan political turmoil where party members are revolting against their own chief ministers, and comes on the back of the horrific hooch tragedy which has killed over a hundred people.

In a statement, Bajwa responding to the withdrawal of state police security by the Punjab Government said, "I had spoken openly against the failure of administration in Punjab and improper functioning of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Obviously, in his usual manner, he had to resort to hitting below the belt by withdrawing my security and exposing my whole family to risk."

READ | Punjab's COVID-19 Tally Nears 23k Mark, Death Toll Rises To 562

READ | Punjab Witnesses Record Single-day Spike Of 1,063 COVID-19 Cases, 23 More Deaths

The Punjab government allegedly decided to withdraw the state police security of Bajwa after its assessment showing virtually no threat perception to him. Moreover, the government justified its decision by saying that Bajwa is now getting central security directly from the Union Home Ministry.

A state government official spokesperson said the state police security provided to Bajwa had become unnecessary as he was receiving personal security directly from Union Home Ministry, adding that the central security provided to Bajwa was not in consultation with the state government.

"In fact, the Union Home Ministry had not even consulted the state government to gauge the threat perception, which is usually done before providing central security to any person," the spokesperson said.

"Bajwa, as Rajya Sabha MP, may have simply approached the party's leader in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad, to seek central security, and as is the norm, the latter could have simply sent his request to the Union Home Ministry. However, for some reason, the Home Ministry chose not to discuss the matter of Bajwa's threat perception with the state government in this case, which was a clear deviation from the norm followed in such cases," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson contended that Bajwa was actually given enhanced security from Punjab Police, more than what he was entitled to as Rajya Sabha MP.

"Bajwa was given Z Category security cover by the MHA on March 19 and as of date has 25 CISF personnel for personal security, house protection and escort, besides two escort drivers. Till March 23, he also had 14 Punjab Police personnel deployed with him but a few were withdrawn for COVID-19 duties. He currently has 6 Punjab Police personnel and an escort with a driver, which are now being withdrawn," said the spokesperson.

The Punjab cabinet demanded immediate expulsion of Congress MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo for attacking their own Congress government in the state over the hooch tragedy, the chief minister's office had said in a statement .

The Punjab Hooch tragedy has killed over 100 people in three districts in Punjab after they consumed illicit liquor. Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the compensation amount has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from 2 lakh. He also announced a government job for kin of deceased according to the eligibility. The number of people arrested by Punjab Police has gone up to 54 till date including five kingpins of the illicit liquor mafia that spanned several districts of the state -- 37 in Tarn Taran, nine in Amritsar Rural and eight in Batala. The opposition has targeted the Congress government for the alleged involvement of party leaders in the illicit liquor business in the state, whereas some of the party members have also raised questions on the same.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Sonu Sood Assures 'good Home And Nice School' To Children Affected By Punjab Hooch Tragedy

READ | Punjab Govt Imposes Night Curfew In Ludhiana, Patiala & Jalandhar To Counter COVID-19