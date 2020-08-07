Sonu Sood Assures 'good Home And Nice School' To Children Affected By Punjab Hooch Tragedy

After helping migrant workers reach their homes safe and sound, Sonu Sood has taken on another mission. Recently, the Bollywood actor promised to financially support a family, who lost their parents in the recent Punjab hooch tragedy. Sonu said, "I ensure these little kids from Punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead,"(sic) on social media.

I ensure these little kids from punjab will have a good home, a nice school and a bright future ahead. Will reach you tomorrow . 🇮🇳. @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/WFTYAvlVbC — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 4, 2020

Sonu Sood helps a family affected due to Punjab hooch tragedy

Karanpreet (13), Gurpreet (11), Arshpreet (9), and Sandeep (5), lost their parents in the Punjab hooch tragedy. While their father died of consuming spurious liquor, their mother succumbed to death due to the shock of her partner's demise. The children are currently at their uncle Sarwan Singh's residence, who allegedly is facing constraints in providing his brother's children with basic necessities. In an interview with Tribune India, Sarwan Singh revealed that due to limited earning, he is unable to take care of his brother's children.

Sonu Sood, who is engaged in numerous philanthropic activities, got to know about the children's plight and promised to help them. In an interview with Tribune India, Sonu Sood said that they are no more orphans. He added that his team is currently looking at places where the children can live and study without any hassle.

Punjab hooch tragedy

More than 100 people have died in Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Taran districts of Punjab after consuming spurious liquor. Police have allegedly arrested 37 people in the Punjab hooch tragedy. One of the people arrested is a Moga-based hand sanitiser manufacturer, Ravinder Singh Anand. Ludhiana-based paint business owner Rajesh Joshi, who is one of the main suspects of the hooch tragedy, is allegedly missing.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show, where he discussed his recent philanthropic activities, and also shared a few touching stories he witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production.

