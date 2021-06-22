Anti-Modi Group Meet LIVE Updates: 'India Needs Alternate Vision,' Says Rashtra Manch

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar called for a meeting with Opposition leaders at his residence in Delhi on June 22. In the meeting, which is presently underway, the Opposition parties are reportedly chalking out an action plan to defeat the BJP which has seen two consecutive terms in the Lok Sabha Elections.

This development comes weeks after the NCP supremo held a 3-hour long meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor. Notably, Prashant Kishor had advised several leaders of the Opposition including many sitting chief ministers such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Capt. Amarinder Singh, MK Stalin, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other political rivals of PM Modi over the course of assembly elections in their respective states. After the meeting of Pawar and Kishor, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had revealed that Sharad Pawar was working towards uniting the Opposition to build a grand front to counter BJP's popularity. "Pawar Sahab wants to unite Opposition parties. Efforts will be made towards this objective in the coming days." Nawab Malik said.