Anurag Thakur Castigates Congress Over 'Hitler' Remark Against PM Modi; 'Should Apologise'

After the shocking 'Hitler ki maut marega' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Jharkand Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 20 lambasted the grand old party, stating that the latter is experiencing anger and panic due to PM Modi's popularity in the country. Anurag Thakur also stated that the former MP from Jharkhand must apologise to the Prime Minister for his atrocious statement.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister stated, "Seeing PM Modi's increasing popularity and his work for the welfare of the poor, the Congress leader has given such a statement in anger and panic. He should apologise to the nation and PM Modi."

Congress leader's 'Hitler' remark against PM Modi

Earlier in the day, while taking part in a protest against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a former MP from Jharkhand, Subodh Kant Sahay, said that BJP is the party of 'goons' and claimed that the Prime Minister "is spreading dictatorship across the country." He compared PM Modi's governance to that of Hitler and asserted that if he will "follow the path of Hitler then die like him."

"BJP is a government of goons and this Modi who has come to this country in the form of Madari has now spread dictatorship. It seems he (PM Modi) has crossed all the limits of the history of Hitler. Hitler had also created a similar organization, which was named Khakhi, which too was created within the army. Modi Hitler Ki Raah Chalega Toh Modi Hitler Ki Maut Marega (If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die like Hitler), remember this Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress resorted to damage control on June 20 after the party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that though they would continue to fight against the "dictatorial ideology and anti-people policies" of the Modi government. They further said "we do not agree with any indecent remarks towards the Prime Minister of the country.''

Over a week ago, Maharashtra Congress leader Sheikh Hussain had used unparliamentary language against PM Modi while criticising the Enforcement Directorate's action against former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Image: PTI, ANI