Kanpur Tax Raid: Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Samajwadi Party For Questioning Mega Crackdown

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the recent Kanpur raids, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur said that only Yadav and some of his party leaders seem to be pained by the arrest of the Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain for tax evasion. His remarks came after a series of statements made by SP leaders over the arrest of Piyush Jain in connection to the raids by the income tax department on his establishments and residences further recovering crores of rupees and valuable assets hidden away.

While speaking to ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said,

"If someone holds black money, if someone stores gold followed by around 200 crores in cash, what will one do? Central agencies conducted the investigation because this money should be a part of the country's funds and should be used for the welfare of the poor people, however that did not happen."

"Instead of being delighted over the crackdown, the SP leaders are protesting against it and stating that income tax raids, enforcement directorate, and CBI will be also looped in", he added.

Raising questions on the connection of the Samajwadi Party with the perfume maker Jain, he said,

"Why are only SP leaders distressed about the arrest? What connection does the party have with this businessman? Nobody else was pained. Only Akhilesh Yadav and some of his party leaders felt the pain".

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has already denied any links with the perfume maker Piyush Jain. Instead, he called out upon the raids carried out by the CBI and the IT department officials alleging that demonetization has failed. "Officials who conducted the raids should tell the source of the recovered newly printed Rs 2000 note", he said.

BJP government freed the state from 'Gunda raj' and 'Mafia Raj': Anurag Thakur

Further expressing confidence over coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh with more seats, he said that the BJP government has freed the state from 'Gunda raj' and 'Mafia Raj' and given importance to development in the last five years. "Investments have come to the state which is facilitating business and improving the economy. However, during the SP government, there was corruption in the state as it was protecting the goons", Thakur alleged.

"Now women in Uttar Pradesh can safely come out of their homes and businesses are developing confidence due to the government's actions against such atrocities.

Giving similar remarks at the first edition of the Kashi Film Festival on Tuesday, Thakur who was the chief guest said that the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought development to every corner of the state even after Covid related problems.

Image: PTI/ANI