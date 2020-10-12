Anurag Thakur Slams Congress For 'playing Politics' In Name Of Farmers, Defends Farm Laws

Defending the controversial agriculture laws that have been strictly resisted by the Opposition across the States, MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur said that Congress was ‘playing politics’ in the name of farmers at a time when the Union government was working to provide autonomy and independence to the farmers.

Slamming the Congress, Thakur said that the party is playing politics on the issue of newly passed laws while the Centre is working to double the income of farmers by 2022.

"Congress was playing politics in the name of farmers. We were working to provide autonomy and independence to them. Congress is playing politics in the name of farmers with the 2022 Punjab election in mind," said MoS Finance.

Taking a jibe at the tractor rally held in Punjab, the Minister further stated that some people protest for farmers by "installing sofa seats on tractors. This shows their true face," he added.

Anurag Thakur’s statement follows unrelenting farmers' protest in Punjab and Haryana over the new agriculture laws. Congress party, along with several other opposition parties, have criticised the laws while BJP has called it progressive laws that will be beneficial for the farmers across the country.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services.

This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

