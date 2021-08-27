Anurag Thakur's Jan Ashirwad Yatra To Benefit Camp In By-polls: Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief

Lauding Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the Himachal Pradesh, BJP President Suresh Kashyap on Friday maintained that the rally would profit the camp in the upcoming by-polls in the state. The Election Commission is yet to declare the dates of the by-polls of the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three state Assembly seats of Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai, and Fatehpur. The seats were left abandoned after the legislators in the respective positions had passed away. Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assemblies and four Lok Sabha segments.

Death of legislators propel by-polls in HP seats

On March 17, BJP's Mandi MP, Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging in his official residence in New Delhi. Former minister and Fatehpur Congress MLA Sujan Singh Pathania, former minister and Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta, and former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Arki MLA, Virbhadra Singh expired in February, June, and July, respectively.

Yatra infused new enthusiasm among party supporters: Suresh Kashyap

Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Kashyap, who is also an MP from Shimla, asserted that Union Minister Thakur's 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' was carried out in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party All India President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Kashyap also said that the 'yatra' has infused new enthusiasm among the party activists. "The Jan Ashirwad Yatra" will definitely benefit the BJP in the coming by-polls, Kashyap stated. Meanwhile, Congress has already made it clear that the party would fight the by-polls objecting to the ruling party to matters including COVID-19 mismanagement, inflation, and unemployment in the state.

Himachal CM, MPs, MLAs joined rally with Thakur

Lauding the yatra for bringing ministers and the common man under the same umbrella, Kashyap also said, "All the saffron party leaders, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his cabinet colleagues, MPs and MLAs participated in the Yatra." The Himachal Jan Ashirwad Yatra had started from Parwanoo in Solan district on August 19 and ended at Mehatpur in Una district on August 24. It reached a distance of 630 km across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 43 Assembly segments in eight districts of the hill state, Kashyap informed.

