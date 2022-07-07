Arvind Kejriwal Attends Punjab CM Mann's Wedding; Showers Blessings Over Him & 'Bhabhi'

As Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur at sector 8, Gurudwara Sahib, in Chandigarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was one of the guests present at the wedding. The Delhi CM wished his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his bride Gurpreet Kaur good luck for their new journey.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Wishing Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Bhabhi a very happy marriage. May God keep you both very happy and give you all the happiness in the world."

भगवंत मान और गुरप्रीत भाभी को विवाह की ढेरों शुभकामनायें। आप दोनों को भगवान खूब खुश रखे और दुनिया की सारी ख़ुशियाँ दें। https://t.co/7WjPTjuMGp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the reporters, Arvind Kejriwal said, "He is embarking on a new journey today. I wish him a happy married life."

Tight security arrangements were in place at the CM's residence, where a private ceremony was held without the usual crowds in any grand Indian wedding. In the wedding images shared by Raghav Chaddha, CM Mann was seen in his regular yellow turban and a gold-coloured kurta-pyjama, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other guests.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpreet Kaur

This is the 48-year-old Punjab Chief Minister's second marriage. He was divorced from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in the year 2015, with whom he has two children. Both his son and daughter are residing in the USA along with their mother. His 21 year old daughter Seerat Mann and17 year old son Dilshan Mann had visited India on March 16 this year to attend their father's swearing-in ceremony. Dr Gurpreet Kaur, his current wife, reportedly helped Mann during his campaign for the Punjab Assembly election.

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha also arrived at the wedding ceremony along with his mother and wished the newly wed Punjab CM all the happiness.

Wishing @BhagwantMann Sahab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur ji a happy and blessed married life. pic.twitter.com/epO6IDrMyi — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 7, 2022

In another tweet, responding to a light hearted post, Chaddha wrote, "Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai. (The younger one's turn comes only when the elder one is settled). Best wishes to my vadde veer [elder brother] Bhagwant Mann Saab and Dr Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life."

(With Agency Inputs)