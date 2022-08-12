As the 'freebies debate' continues between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the whole world is inspired by his 'Delhi model' and it is going to end dynastic politics and political friendships in the country.

The Delhi CM took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, " (roughly translated) The whole world is adopting the Delhi model. Delhi's bell is ringing all over the world. Dynastic politics and political friendships devoured India. Now it won't work. Now it will all end. Now India will move forward. India will not stop now. Now, India will remain the best nation in the world."

Kejriwal's tweet was in response to a report that mentioned that in the race to be elected British PM, Rishi Sunak has employed Kejriwal's formula and made a big promise to cut home electricity bills by around 200 pounds.

War of words between AAP's Kejriwal and BJP

This comes amid 'freebies culture' debate that gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's disapproval and the Supreme Court's observations on the distribution of freebies by political parties during elections being "a serious issue". While AAP's Kejriwal launched a tirade against the Centre on the GST hike, prices of fuel, and the Agnipath scheme and questioned where the money of the taxpayers was going, the BJP hit out at the AAP leader, underlining the difference between freebies and welfare schemes.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Kejriwal's "perverse twist to freebies" was an attempt "to scare the public". The Finance Minister also sought a debate and discussion on the distribution of freebies. "Arvind Kejriwal is giving a perverse twist to freebies on health and education. This is to scare the public. We want a debate and discussion on freebies," Sitharaman said.