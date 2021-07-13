'Arvind Kejriwal Has Done PhD In Lying': Anil Vij Targets Delhi CM Over Water Sharing Row

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has done PhD in "lying". Alleging that the Delhi Chief Minister had kept surplus oxygen and lied about it even during the COVID-19 period, Anil Vij said that Kejriwal is once again making false allegations against Haryana regarding water distribution.

Haryana HM attacks CM Arvind Kejriwal over water sharing

While speaking during a press conference, Anil Vij said, "Haryana is continuously supplying 1049 cusecs of water to Delhi through Munak Canal and the Chief Minister of Delhi is making baseless allegations against Haryana by misleading the people of Delhi to hide the internal malpractices and failures of his government."

Admitting that there is a water shortage due to the delay in monsoon, Vij said that Haryana is giving extra water to Delhi than its due share. He said, "Even if there is water shortage, Haryana is managing itself."

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha had said that the water utility has loved the Supreme Court seeking directions to Haryana to release the National Capital's legitimate share of water. He had claimed that Haryana has been withholding 120 million gallons of water a day (MGD) meant for Delhi and that the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna river by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low".

Haryana HM on possible third COVID wave

Speaking about the third possible wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that Haryana is alert for the possible next wave of Coronavirus and has made full preparations. "In addition, we have learned from the gaps of the first and second wave of COVID and made arrangements for the third wave accordingly. There was a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID so we instructed all the Civil Hospitals of the state to set up oxygen plants so that the possible third wave can be dealt with efficiently," he said.

Informing that the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the state have been instructed to visit hospitals and conduct a reality check with regard to the functioning of oxygen beds, ICU beds, and ventilators, Anil Vij said that he has also directed the authorities to bring piped gas to every bed.

Anil Vij on ongoing farmers' protest

Commenting about the ongoing agitation by the farmers against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, the Haryana Home Minister said that everyone has the right to peacefully hold agitation, conduct processions and hold hunger strikes. "However, if anyone commits violence under the guise of agitation, legal action will be taken against the offender," he added.

He also said that there will be a check on aggressive processions. Speaking about the recent attack on the vehicle of the Deputy Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Vij said that instructions have been given to the IG of Hisar range to collect information on this matter and further action will be taken after complete information is received.

(Image: PTI, ANI)