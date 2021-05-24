Arvind Kejriwal 'learning From Across The Globe' On COVID Strategy; Says 'Vaccine Is Key'

After Jay Kotak, Assistant Vice President (AVP), Regional Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, shared an incident from the US describing the country's vaccination system, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "vaccination is the key" and it is the learning from across the world. In response to Kotak's tweet, Delhi CM wrote, "Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. That's the key. That's the learning from across the globe. India shud also concentrate on how to vaccinate our population in the least possible time."

Vaccination is the key: Delhi CM

While sharing the incident from the US vaccination drive, Jay Kotak tweeted, "A 30 yr old friend landed in America, went to a local pharmacy at 10 am without appt & was vaccinated for free by 10:03 am. No documentation. US sports stadiums, restaurants, public transport, nightclubs are open. Yet, daily cases are down from 3 lakh to 18,000. Vaccine magic."

The Regional Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank is quite vocal on social media about the vaccination drive and other measures taken by the government to curb COVID-19. Earlier this week, he calculated the rate of vaccination in India and claimed that it is declining. He wrote on Twitter, "In April India was vaccinating at 3.5 million daily. That has fallen to ~1.5 million, or 45 million monthly. Why? I thought Covishield + Covax are already producing at 80 million monthly run rate. Distribution constraint? Vaccination is the only way out. We must accelerate."

Vaccination drive in Delhi

Meanwhile, Owing to a shortage of vaccines, the inoculation campaign for people aged 18 to 44 came to a halt in Delhi on Saturday, May 22, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal estimating that it would take 30 months to vaccinate people in this age group here (national capital) if the supply crisis persists.

The Chief Minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that he ensure an immediate supply of vaccines and raise Delhi's quota. Given the country's vaccine shortage, Kejriwal offered Modi four recommendations, including procuring vaccines from foreign manufacturers and inviting companies to produce in India.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage