Arvind Kejriwal Promises 'free Electricity' To Uttarakhand; Will Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Pitching his 'free electricity' promise in yet another state, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, announced that he will be visiting Dehradun on Sunday. Pointing out that Uttarakhand produced its own electricity, he questioned why power was so expensive in the state. Comparing Uttarakhand to Delhi, he claimed that even though Delhi buys power from other states, electricity in Delhi is free. "Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity ?," asked Kejriwal.

Kejriwal promises free electricity to Uttarakhand

उत्तराखंड खुद बिजली बनाता है, दूसरे राज्यों को बेचता भी है।फिर उत्तराखंड के लोगों को इतनी महँगी बिजली क्यों?



दिल्ली अपनी बिजली नहीं बनाता,दूसरे राज्यों से ख़रीदता है।फिर भी दिल्ली में बिजली फ़्री



क्या उत्तराखंड वासियों को फ़्री बिजली नहीं मिलनी चाहिए?



कल देहरादून में मिलते हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that bills of consumers who use upto 100 units of electricity per month will be waived off. "There are about 13 lakh consumers in the state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount," said Rawat. The proposal is estimated to cost around Rs 400 to 500 crore annually. The govt has also waived off surcharges till October.

AAP's previous 'free electricity' promises

Previously in June, Kejriwal promised free power to consumers in Punjab if voted to power. "It is very difficult for a woman to run her own house at such expensive prices. In Delhi, we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab," said Kejriwal in Chandigarh. A similar demand for free power has also been raised by Congress rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, suggesting radical ideas like passing a law capping power purchase costs to those on the National Power Exchange at any time, with a retrospective effect.

Similarly, AAP has promised 'free power' in Gujarat too if voted to power. In Surat, Kejriwal said, "People are scared today. Education and Healthcare are in shambles. If electricity can be free in Delhi, why can't it be in Gujarat? Now it will be." AAP has also promised free power in Goa, where it eyes to make inroads. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.