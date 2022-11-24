Arvind Kejriwal Reaches Out To Congress Voters As Gujarat Polls Loom; Here's His Appeal

The Gujarat election campaign took a new turn after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal appealed to supporters of the Congress party to vote for his party this time. Releasing a video message in Gujarati, Kejriwal contended that voting in favour of Congress will be a waste as it is in no position to form a government in Gujarat. Claiming that Congress will get less than 5 seats, he also warned that its newly elected MLAs will switch allegiance to BJP. Asserting that God is going to do a 'miracle' in this election, the Delhi CM predicted that a big change in Gujarat was on the anvil.

Arvind Kejriwal stated, "If you are a Congress supporter and always vote for Congress, I have a request for you. This time, don't vote for Congress. Vote for AAP this time. Voting for Congress is akin to wasting your vote. A Congress government is not going to be formed. This time, Congress will win less than 5 seats."

He added, "Don't waste your vote by voting for Congress. This time, there is an atmosphere in favour of AAP everywhere. If your vote goes to AAP, an AAP government will be formed definitely."

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

With the term of the Gujarat Assembly ending on February 18, 2023, the state will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 109 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs. 10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs. 1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.