The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At Shah, Says 'I Have Taken Care Of Delhi Like An Elder Son'

Politics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his tweet after visiting Delhi BJP worker's residence

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arvind

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his tweet after visiting Delhi BJP worker's residence. Amit Shah in his tweet had thanked the worker's family and spoke about "BJP's power" in Delhi. In reply to this, Kejriwal slammed the Home Minister stating all the things that his government has done for the people in the national capital.

His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "You must ask the BJP supporters, who took care of their children's education for 5 years, who provided electricity to them for 24 hours? When you have increased all the prices, who provided them with free electricity, water, bus rides? These are all the people of my Delhi family, Sir, I have taken care of them as their elder son."

In another tweet, he said, "Sir, you remembered them before elections for your use. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In the last five years, together, we have changed Delhi."

Amit Shah visits Delhi BJP worker's residence

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Amit Shah and Manoj Tiwari visited the residence of a BJP worker for dinner in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We had food at Delhi BJP worker Manoj Ji's residence in Yamuna Vihar. My heartfelt gratitude for his family's affinity and hospitality. The BJP is not just a political party, it is a family, whose every member is its true power. Together we all have to realize the vision of a strong BJP-empowered India."

Read: CM Kejriwal defends govt freebies ahead of Delhi polls, says it "increases demand"

Read: Delhi police question ex-Cong MLA, 3 others in connection with anti-CAA violence

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora announced that the people of Delhi will cast their votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations was January 24. 

Read: Amit Shah and Manoj Tiwari arrive at BJP worker's house during election campaign

Read: Arvind Kejriwal takes a subtle dig at Amit Shah, responds to his criticism point-by-point

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FIR AGAINST KAPIL MISHRA
ASHA DEVI RIDICULES CONVICTS' PLEA
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON HUNGER STRIKE
ROSS TAYLOR LAUDS BUMRAH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA