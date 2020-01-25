Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At Shah, Says 'I Have Taken Care Of Delhi Like An Elder Son'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his tweet after visiting Delhi BJP worker's residence. Amit Shah in his tweet had thanked the worker's family and spoke about "BJP's power" in Delhi. In reply to this, Kejriwal slammed the Home Minister stating all the things that his government has done for the people in the national capital.

His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: "You must ask the BJP supporters, who took care of their children's education for 5 years, who provided electricity to them for 24 hours? When you have increased all the prices, who provided them with free electricity, water, bus rides? These are all the people of my Delhi family, Sir, I have taken care of them as their elder son."

आप भाजपा समर्थकों से ज़रूर पूछिएगा 5 साल उनके बच्चों की पढ़ाई का ख्याल किसने रखा,उनके लिए 24 घंटे बिजली किसने की,जब आपने इतनी महंगाई कर दी तो उनके बिजली पानी बस यात्रा फ़्री करके किसने उन्हें गले लगाया? ये सब मेरे दिल्ली परिवार के लोग हैं सर,मैंने इनका बड़ा बेटा बनके ख्याल रखा है https://t.co/7SPUk1s1ZW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

In another tweet, he said, "Sir, you remembered them before elections for your use. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In the last five years, together, we have changed Delhi."

सर, आपको चुनाव के पहले अपनी गरज के लिए इनकी याद आयी, हम सब 2 करोड़ दिल्ली वाले एक परिवार की तरह हैं। पाँच सालों में हमने मिलके दिल्ली को बदला है। https://t.co/YDsv57qmvn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

Amit Shah visits Delhi BJP worker's residence

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Amit Shah and Manoj Tiwari visited the residence of a BJP worker for dinner in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We had food at Delhi BJP worker Manoj Ji's residence in Yamuna Vihar. My heartfelt gratitude for his family's affinity and hospitality. The BJP is not just a political party, it is a family, whose every member is its true power. Together we all have to realize the vision of a strong BJP-empowered India."

यमुना विहार, दिल्ली के अपने कार्यकर्ता मनोज जी के यहाँ भोजन किया। उनके परिवार की आत्मीयता व आतिथ्य के लिए हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



भाजपा एक राजनीतिक दल नहीं एक परिवार है, जिसका हर सदस्य इसकी असली शक्ति है। हम सभी को मिलकर सशक्त भाजपा-सशक्त भारत की कल्पना को साकार करना है। pic.twitter.com/ODd32etH2n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora announced that the people of Delhi will cast their votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations was January 24.

