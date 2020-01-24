Arvind Kejriwal Takes A Subtle Dig At Amit Shah, Responds To His Criticism Point-by-point

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a subtle dig at Home Minister Amit Shah following his criticism of the AAP government over free Wi-Fi services and installation of CCTV cameras. Shah made the remarks at a rally in Matiala in New Delhi on Thursday.

मुझे ख़ुशी है आपको “कुछ” CCTV कैमरे तो दिखाई दिए। कुछ दिन पहले तो आपने कहा था एक भी कैमरा नहीं लगा



थोड़ा समय निकालिए, आपको स्कूल भी दिखा देते हैं?



मुझे बेहद ख़ुशी है कि दिल्ली के लोगों ने राजनीति बदली है जो यहाँ भाजपा को CCTV, स्कूल और कच्ची कालोनियों पर वोट माँगने पड़ रहे हैं https://t.co/S5RN1QgUAV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 24, 2020

Kejriwal's response

In a tweet, the Delhi CM quoted the Home Minister as claiming AAP was "fooling the public" by installing only a few CCTV cameras against its promise of 15 lakh cameras, and hit back by thanking him for noticing "some" CCTV cameras, especially since he had earlier claimed that the Delhi government had not installed even a single CCTV camera.

"Please take some time out, let us show you the schools too," said the Chief Minister following Shah's question on the number of government schools built during Kejriwal's term.

Kejriwal went on to say that he was happy that politics in the national capital had changed since the BJP now is asking for votes on CCTV, schools, etc.

He also hit back politely at Home Minister's claim he had been unable to access the free Wi-Fi offered by the AAP government despite an extensive search, and his phone ran out of battery in the process. "Along with free Wi-Fi, AAP government had also installed free charging stations for mobile phones," he tweeted.

War of words

The war of words between BJP and AAP has intensified as the dates of the Assembly elections draw closer. The voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting will take place three days later. In the 2015 elections, the AAP won 67 seats and has been popular with the citizens in the national capital.

In recent months leading up to the election, the Delhi government has introduced multiple populist measures such as free rides for women in public services such as DTDC and the Delhi metro. It has also provided free Wi-Fi in various areas of the national capital and started a gender sensitisation drive for adolescent boys.

