Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Centre, Opposition Parties For Support During COVID-19 Fight

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the Opposition parties for their support in Delhi's fight against COVID-19. Highlighting the 'Delhi model' of dealing with the pandemic, he said that the core of this model was to collectively bring people together.

While speaking to reporters, Kejriwal thanked parties including the BJP and Congress as well for their support, adding that when things were going in the wrong direction and people were pinpointing the shortcomings.

"If the Delhi Government had decided to battle COVID-19 alone, we would have failed. That is why we went to everyone including Central government, NGOs and religious organisations," Kejriwal said.

"In this fight against COVID-19, we even asked for support from other parties as well. I thank all parties including BJP and Congress as well for their support. When things were going in the wrong direction and people were pinpointing the shortcomings, we were not disheartened and we looked to improve the mistakes. We made note of every mistake," he added.

Earlier in the day, the CM also said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is better than in June, but the war against the disease is not over yet. Addressing an online media briefing, he said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control but we do not have to be complacent.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: PTI)