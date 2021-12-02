Arvind Kejriwal To Attend AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' In Pathankot Today Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP's national convener will travel to Punjab's Pathankot. AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said in a statement released on Wednesday that during the visit, Kejriwal will declare his fourth promise to the people of Punjab. Kejriwal will also lead a "Tirangaa Yatra" after arriving in Pathankot in the afternoon, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Pathankot in Punjab ahead of Punjab polls

If his party wins power in the state, Kejriwal has already pledged up to 300 units of free energy per family, 24-hour power, free treatment and drugs at government facilities, and Rs 1,000 per month to women. In September as well, the Aam Aadmi Party held a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Noida, even as heavy downpours pelted Delhi and the surrounding areas, in preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government also lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol prices on Wednesday in a landmark step. The value-added tax (VAT) has been reduced by Rs 8 per litre. After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over a cabinet meeting at 11 a.m., this decision was made. Furthermore, it comes about a month after the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on November 3. Fuel prices in the national capital have soared over Rs 100 per litre prior to the VAT decrease. The increased fuel prices went into effect at 12 a.m. From November 4 to November 3, the excise duty on fuel and diesel was decreased by Rs 5 and Rs 10 correspondingly.

Kejriwal's earlier promises for Punjab polls

In his most recent visit, on November 22, Kejriwal announced the commencement of the party's 'Mission Punjab,' under which he will go to various locations in Punjab over the next month to unveil the party's strategies and plans for the state's people. As part of the manifesto, the party pledges to reform state-run schools in the same way that they did in Delhi, as well as address the numerous challenges that teachers face on an urgent basis. He also announced an eight-point election platform for further modernising Punjab's education sector, including the regularisation of contractual teachers' services, among other things. If his party wins power, Kejriwal also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers, as well as a slew of other advantages, including cashless medical treatment.

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: PTI)