Arvind Kejriwal To Implement 'Operation Shield' In Delhi's COVID-19 Containment Zones

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is planning to implement Operation Shield in the national capital for the effective containment of Coronavirus. Earlier, the Delhi government had already declared contained areas as red zones. Kejriwal further informed that high-risk areas, where the susceptibility of cases are high, will be declared as orange zones added that massive sanitization campaign in these areas from tomorrow.

"High-risk zones will be declared as orange zones. Containment zones have already been declared as red zones. We will start a massive sanitation drive in these zones from tomorrow. Wherever we are finding COVID-19 cases in Delhi, we are declaring those areas as containment zones and conducting 'Operation Shield' there. Total 33-35 containment zones have been already identified till now, said Kejriwal in his daily press conference.

"The number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in the next 2-3 days. Also, we are starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones," he added.

This comes as 166 more cases have been confirmed in the national capital on Saturday, taking the total to 1069.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained the contours of his government's 'Operation SHIELD' to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. He stated that it comprised of 6 steps namely- sealing of the area where a COVID-19 case is detected, imposing a home quarantine, aggressive isolation and tracing campaign, ensuring doorstep delivery of essential supplies, local sanitisation and door to door screening. According to Kejriwal, these measures had been implemented in 21 areas of Delhi.

Meanwhile, with the increase in the number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Sunday informed that India's tally has risen to 8356 cases of which 715 cases have recovered. Moreover, he added that India witnessed 909 new cases and 34 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Talking about the rapid rise in COVID-19 across the nation, he mentioned that '20% of the cases displayed moderate or critical symptoms', others were mild to no symptoms.

