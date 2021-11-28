As All-party Meet Ends, Pralhad Joshi Says 'Ready To Discuss All Issues In Parliament'

A total of 31 parties attended the all-party meeting convened by the government in the Parliament Annexe Building on Sunday, for a constructive discussion on the agenda for the Winter Session that commences on November 29.

After the meeting concluded, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the BJP-led Central government is ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman and the Speaker without disruptions.

31 parties participated in the all-party meeting today. 42 leaders from various parties participated in a constructive discussion. The govt is ready for any discussions permitted by the Chairman & the Speaker, w/o disruptions: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/JkBbzj5cTT — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

MPs demand law on MSP in all-party meet

Many issues including inflation, fuel price hike, farmers' issues, disinvestment of PSUs, BSF jurisdiction, Pegasus, and COVID-19 were raised in the all-Party meeting today. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a walkout of the all-party meeting, alleging that it was not allowed to speak on the issue of farmers and the BSF jurisdiction. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said he had demanded that a bill on MSP be introduced in the upcoming session but was not allowed to speak on the same.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said representative parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers and compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each to families of COVID-19 victims. The Congress leader also demanded compensation for the kin of farmers who died during the protest.

Kharge expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence at the meeting. Speaking of the farm laws that were repealed last week, Kharge said, " The Govt has withdrawn farm laws but PM said he couldn't make farmers understand its benefits. It indicates that these laws may be brought back in some other form in future."

Agenda for Parliament Winter Session

The BJP-led Central government has a heavy agenda for the winter session, with its legislative business including 26 new bills. The bill to repeal three farm laws will be taken up on priority and will be tabled on the first day of the session. The bill was cleared by the union cabinet earlier this week. The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has also called a meeting of the floor leaders this evening. The winter session will commence on November 29.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting with the floor leaders of parties on Monday, before the Parliament session begins. The meeting is likely to be held along with the business advisory committee of the Lower House. Birla had said that he would sit with the opposition and the ruling side to build a consensus for the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The winter session will conclude on December 23.