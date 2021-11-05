Slamming the Bihar government for the death of at least 21 people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Champaran & Gopalganj districts, RJD leader Manoj Jha accused the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government of running a liquor syndicate in which top bureaucrats and officials are also involved.

Manoj Jha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, lashed out at the government as the death toll from the consumption of spurious liquor rose to at least 21 on Friday. Commenting on the issue, Manoj Jha said to ANI, "This is a liquor syndicate which has been running from the villages to the state capital. The liquor ban is just a drama. There are officials and bureaucrats in the system who are running this liquor syndicate."

The RJD leader further alleged that the liquor ban in the state is a drama and underneath there is a solid syndicate that has widespread outreach from villages to the state capital, and if people are dying due to consumption of liquor then it is a failure of the government.

"If people are dying and consuming the spurious liquor then it is the failure of the state government. There is no full stop on the ban, the officials of the state government are involved in this."

Earlier in the day, Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate, West Champaran had said, "10 people died in Bettiah due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Prima facie appears to be due to the consumption of spurious liquor. There is a medical team present here."

Bihar minister Janak Ram rushed to Gopalganj on Thursday and told reporters “I have visited the houses of persons who died allegedly because of consuming spurious liquor. It could be a conspiracy to defame the NDA government.”

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar had earlier said “Some people have died under mysterious circumstances in Muhammadpur village in the district in the last two days. The cause of their death cannot be confirmed as autopsy reports are still awaited. Three teams are probing the case.” Some of the bodies have been cremated by their families, the local police said to PTI.

As per the latest inputs, the Muhammadpur SHO has been suspended by the Bihar government.

