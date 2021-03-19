As BJP-TMC Battle Intensifies; Here's List Of Today's Imp Political Events In West Bengal

As the political battle intensifies in West Bengal, the poll-bound state has now become a battleground for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The top leaders from both parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, and many others have been holding several election campaigns and rallies in the state. Here is the list of major rallies/ events which will be taking place in Bengal on Friday:

Bengal Elections: Political 'Hulchul' in state today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold 3 rallies in East Midnapore

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will conduct 33 rallies on Friday (March 19). The Chief Minister despite her injury will be campaigning for the upcoming state Assembly elections. She will be at Egra at 1 pm, Patashpur at 2 pm and Tamluk at 3 pm.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be visiting the poll-bound West Bengal on Friday to participate in various political events, which are a part of BJP's election campaign. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be at Ahmedabad at 11 am and Khodambari at 3 pm. Earlier Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited the state to campaign for the saffron party.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh to hold a roadshow

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh will also be participating in the party's election campaign on Friday. Ghosh will hold a roadshow from Baroze Bazar to Kotelauri Place Chandipur AC, Tamluk district at around 3 pm. Later at 5 pm, the BJP State President will hold another roadshow at Mahishadal.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to hold 2 rallies

The TMC leader and nephew of CM Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee, is all set to hold 2 public rallies in Bengal today. First, he will hold the election rally at Binpur at 12:30 pm and later at Nayagram at around 1:30 pm.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to take part in various events

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has filed his nomination papers from Nandigram will be participating in various events in his constituency on Friday. Adhikari will be at Amdabad at 11 am and later at Khodambari at 3 pm.

West Bengal Elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam

As the stage of political battle has been set in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the other hand will be visiting the poll-bound state of Assam on Friday for his 2-day rally. The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.