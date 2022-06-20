As ED Calls Rahul Gandhi For Questioning Again, Congress Mulls Nationwide Protests

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Wayanad MP was interrogated for three consecutive days from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers.

As per officials, the Gandhi scion was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.

Today, Congress has planned to hold a peaceful protest across the country against the Central government's "vendetta politics". The demonstration will also be against the new Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme and against Modi government's vendetta politics targeting its MP Rahul Gandhi. A Congress delegation will also meet Hon'ble Rashtrapati in the evening."

A delegation of Congress leaders will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind today and submit a memorandum on the issue of entry of Delhi Police into their party headquarters and the alleged misbehaviour of party MPs during protests.

So far, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.

Investigators in the ED had also asked the Congress leader to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald case

The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the Associated Journals Limited. In 2010, AJL faced financial difficulties and was taken over by a newly-floated Young Indian Private Limited, with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors - both of them Gandhi loyalists.

In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

Rahul Gandhi is now being quizzed about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis share 75% stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His mother, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be questioned regarding the same case on June 23.

