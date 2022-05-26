As Modi Govt Completes 8 Years, Congress To Release Performance 'report Card'

As the Narendra Modi government completes 8 years in office on Monday, May 30, Congress is set to release a 'report card' on its performance. As per ANI, Congress General Secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala are all set to hold a press conference in Delhi in order to present a report card of the PM Modi-led administration.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party released a 20-page Hindi booklet with the title 8 saal, 8 chall Sarkar Viphal (Eight years, eight deceits and a failed government) in order to highlight the failures and performance of the PM Modi government on various fronts, including economy, foreign policy, communal harmony, inflation, farmers' income, national security, welfare for the Scheduled castes, Scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.

In a joint press conference, party General Secretaries Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala alleged that the ruling government's promise of 'achche din' (good days) was meant only for themselves or a selected group of industrialists and capitals whose wealth had increased manifold.

"Unemployment is high and has broken record of 45 years while inflation is rising especially of essential commodities, petrol-diesel prices are historic high and Rupee against Dollar is historic low, the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from the economic crisis," said sources, according to ANI.

On the national security issues, Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a major concern on which Central Government is lacking and hasn't taken on China in a manner it should be dealt with.

Taking to Twitter, the grand old party alleged, "Eight years of BJP rule has made the country miserable. The countrymen have only seen the scene of devastation in eight years. The BJP government has thrown the country into devastation."

Congress stated, "We cried out for help. We lost our loved ones. They neglected our pain. They normalised our suffering. This is how they care... Be it your privacy or the nation's security, all that matters to the BJP is their own prosperity. Your votes, mattered more than your lives, to the BJP. Never forget. Agonising pain. Uncontrollable tears. Unimaginable sufferings. This is what their fake nationalism has brought to our people. One thing has been a constant in the past 8 years: citizen pockets of fire."

PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government plans to celebrate its milestone from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events.