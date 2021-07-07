As Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Kolkata, TMC Takes A Dig At PM Modi

The TMC took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday after petrol prices in Kolkata surpassed the Rs 100 mark. Taking to twitter, the TMC in a sarcastical remark stated that 'he is in deep pain for the troubles that his dear 'deshwasiyon' (countrymen) face.'

100, not out!#Petrol prices have crossed ₹100/Ltr in Kolkata. We stand by Mr @narendramodi amid such difficult times. While in hiding, we are certain that he is in deep pain for the troubles that his dear 'deshwasiyon' face with such unimaginable hikes!#ModiBabuPetrolBekabu July 7, 2021

The petrol prices in Kolkata on Thursday surpassed the Rs 100 threshold, reaching Rs 100.23 per litre. Fuel prices continue to rise across the country with many areas seeing rates surpassing Rs 100 mark.

In Bhopal, the price of petrol is Rs 108.63 a litre, while in Delhi, it is Rs 100.21 per litre. Rates have risen across the country and vary based on the impact of the value-added tax.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to substantially lower Central government taxes on gasoline and fuel, as well as 'control the overall inflationary trend in the country.'

The West Bengal chioef minister wrote to Prime Minister Modi, pointing out that the retail price of petrol has surpassed Rs 100 per litre in numerous states throughout the country.

She stated the Central Government has raised fuel and diesel prices eight times since May 4, 2021, with six hikes in June 2021 and four hikes in one week.

She called the price hikes in gasoline and diesel 'cruel,' saying they disproportionately hit the poor and had a direct impact on the country's 'dangerously rising' inflation.

Ever-increasing Inflation

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to fall for some time unless the government decides to slash fuel taxes or bring petroleum goods under the scope of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Since last month, fuel prices have been climbing every other day as state-run oil marketing firms (OMCs) up the frequency of hikes in response to firming international crude oil rates.

Petrol and diesel prices have already risen by Rs 7-8 per litre across the country due to over 35 rises since the first week of May. While the initial intention was to gradually stop raising rates in June, global crude oil price consolidation appears to have derailed those objectives.

With Inputs from ANI