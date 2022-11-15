As PM Modi Engages With World Leaders At G-20, BJP Taunts Cong, ‘There Was A Time...'

Similar to other global and regional summits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen engaging easily with global leaders like Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, and Rishi Sunak at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali. BJP's Amit Malviya took the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

Amit Malviya taunted the grand old party and said, "No one took note of India at the previous G-20 Summits during PM Manmohan Singh’s premiership". Apparently, Joe Biden was seen approaching PM Modi for a conversation. Both the leader shook hands and shared a smile while PM Modi whispered something to the US President.

#WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Narendra Modi before the start of #G20Summit in Bali, Indonesia.



(Source: DD)

‘Indian Prime Minister Sought out by world leaders’

"World leaders want to speak with the current Indian PM Narendra Modi", said Malviya, taunting Congress. “There was a time when Dr Manmohan Singh returned from these summits and no one took note of India and now the Indian Prime Minister is sought out by world leaders… India under Mr Modi has come a long way", added Malviya.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali.

In the images shared by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Modi, he was seen sharing light moments with US President Joe Biden among other world leaders.

A brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron.

India to host the next G-20 Summit

Indonesia will hand over the G-20 Presidency to India for a one-year period, at the closing ceremony of the current summit in Bali. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said PM Modi will make the best use of the opportunity of his presence at the Bali summit to invite leaders to India's G20 summit.

PM Modi has a hectic schedule at the Summit with around 20 engagements planned for his 45-hour visit. He will also engage in several bilateral meetings and a community event in which he will address the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.

IMAGE: PMOIndia - Twitter