Asaduddin Owaisi Announces Launch Of AIMIM In Rajasthan; To Contest 2023 Assembly Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday announced that he will launch his party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in Rajasthan and contest in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections in the state. Speaking to the media in Jaipur, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the party's Rajasthan unit would be formally launched in the next 3 to 4 months, and reveal how many seats the AIMIM would contest for in the 2023 Rajasthan assembly polls.

"We have decided that we will launch our party (AIMIM) in Rajasthan in the upcoming three to four months. We will launch the party to fight the elections," said Owaisi, adding that he will reveal the number of seats after the launch of the party as he is currently 'busy in UP assembly elections'.

On being asked if AIMIM will form any alliance, Owaisi refused to disclose any plans of a possible alliance with regional parties, saying he is currently focused on establishing the party in the state.

"It is too early to comment on possible alliances. We will deal with the issue at a later stage. First, we are working towards establishing the state unit of the party," the AIMIM chief said.

Currently, Rajasthan is governed by Ashok Gehlot-led Indian National Congress (INC).

2022 UP polls

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP.

SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight UP and Uttarakhand polls on its own, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its return.

Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, as its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar announced his support for the Samajwadi Party. Both BJP and SP have vowed to win over 400 seats.

