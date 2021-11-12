Sachin Pilot Meets Sonia Gandhi; Avers 'Congress Focussed On 2023 Rajasthan Polls'

Amid reports of cabinet expansion in the Rajasthan Congress unit, MLA Sachin Pilot on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. His meeting came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Gandhi regarding the overdue reshuffling of cabinet. After almost a 45-minute meeting with the party chief, Pilot spoke to the reporters and said that the Congress is holding discussions on the upcoming Rajasthan polls and she is taking feedback on what needs to be done.

"With less than two years left for Rajasthan assembly polls, we want to strengthen the party for it as it is essential to form a government in 2023 again", he added.

Further debunking the reports of a power struggle within the state Congress, he said that the party is working collectively and there is "no you and me". "There are few vacancies in the cabinet and it will be filled up accordingly by the high command considering relevant factors", Pilot added.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath, to meet party's interim president Sonia Gandhi over political developments in Rajasthan

A political clash between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

There were several reports of a power struggle between the former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a rebellion led by Pilot in 2020. Following the same, he was removed from his position and is waiting for almost a year to be accommodated in the Rajasthan Congress government.

Meanwhile, the overdue cabinet expansion in Rajasthan is likely to include a few of the MLAs from Pilot's camp. Apart from that, the Congress MLA from Rajasthan may also be given a central position in the cabinet. Speaking on this, he told reporters that he is willing to take any responsibility given by the party to him.

Gehlot's meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions over the impending topics of a cabinet reshuffle, expansion, and appointments in Rajasthan. Addressing the media after his meeting with the high command, he informed about briefing Gandhi about the situation in the state.

Apart from that, sources have informed about a blueprint that has been prepared for the cabinet expansion.

