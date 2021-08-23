Asaduddin Owaisi Outlines Benefits Of Caste-based Census; Urges PM Modi To Frame Laws

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday spoke in favour of caste-based census in India. Speaking to the media, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said that the caste-based census will prove beneficial for the people, especially those belonging to the lower castes. He further said that sub-categorisation of the castes, including the Other Backward Classes (OBC), was important. He put the onus of making a law for the same on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government.

"A caste census should be introduced. Modi Ji has parliamentary power, he should make law,'' Asaduddin Owaisi said while briefing the media. The statement comes on the same day a delegation of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Bihar, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav met the Prime Minister at the national capital seeking a caste-based census.

Delegation of political leaders meet PM Modi

After the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar addressed the media where he revealed that PM Modi had listened to the demands put forward by all members of the delegation and a decision was likely soon. "We spoke on all kinds of matter. SC, ST, OBCs, EBC, minorities, everything was raised. We said that if this is done once, we will know the condition of everyone and we will be able to make the right decisions."

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, jointly speaking with the leader of the state, said that PM Modi listened to all their points carefully, and that they are now waiting for his nod. "This is not just for Bihar, but for the entire country," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Other leaders present at the meeting included Jitan Ram Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni among others. Speaking of the opposition parties coming together, Lalu Yadav's son added," For the nation's interest, we came here together. This will be a historic work if it will be done."

No casted-based census: Ministry of Home Affairs

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs made it clear in the Parliament that the Centre would not be including caste-wise data on population other than that of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national Census. The Ministry had stated that the decision regarding the same was taken as a 'matter of policy'.

The State governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Government of India decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said, pointing out that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was carried out in 2011, but later discontinued.