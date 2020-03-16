Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Former CJI Gogoi's Rajya Sabha Nod; Asks 'Is It Quid Pro Quo?'

Questioning the nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, asked if it was 'Quid pro quo?', echoing his 'Supreme, Not Infallible' comment on the Supreme Court's judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. He has also questioned how the independence of the judiciary will remain after the inclusion of a former judge into the legislative body. While Owaisi has not mentioned any cases, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitar has mentioned a list of judgment by Gogoi - NRC, Ram Mandir, Article 370 and also mentioned the alleged sexual harassment case against the former CJI which was later dismissed.

Earlier on November 9, dissenting to the Supreme Court's unanimous judgment on the Ayodhya dispute, Owaisi stated that the verdict was final but he was dissatisfied with the verdict. Quoting Justice Verma, he said that the 'Supreme Court was Supreme but not infallible'. He also advised the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AMPLB) to reject the SC offer to allot an alternated 5- acre land to construct a mosque - but the body has accepted the offer.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday has nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha, according to a notification issued by the Centre. Under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, the President has nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in the Upper house due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. While 51 seats in Rajya Sabha are falling vacant in April, five more in June, one in July and 11 in November this year.

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. At first he enrolled in Gauhati High Court in 1978 practising constitutional, taxation and company matters. He was then transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court - where he rose to the post of Chief Justice. Later he was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He was succeeded by Justice S A Bobde.