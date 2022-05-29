Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP & RSS, Asserts 'They Have Declared War Against Muslims'

Launching another scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the situation in the country is such that BJP and RSS have declared war against Muslims.

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the saffron party and RSS and said that they want to erase every trace of Muslims, and when this happens, the parties who call themselves secular will not say anything. "When this kind of ruse is done, then the faith of the youth will be lost in democracy. They will lock themselves at home and it will not be good for democracy," Owaisi said while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. He further said that when a BJP spokesperson made casual remarks about their prophet, no one opposed it. "If you say something about Uddhav Thackeray, he sends soot. If you say something about Sharad Pawar, you will put him in jail. If you say something about Modi, Yogi, you will go to jail, but if you say something about Rasool, nothing will happen," he added further.

'Is Raut more important than Malik?': Owaisi

The AIMIM supremo further slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and questioned why the former Maharashtra Chief Minister didn't meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nawab Malik's arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Owaisi said, "BJP, NCP, Congress, SP are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not the same thing for Nawab Malik."

He asked if Sanjay Raut has become more important for the NCP than Nawab Malik. "This is the reality that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) took the name of Sanjay Raut but not Nawab Malik. Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal." He also questioned the ideologies of Congress and NCP who have formed a government in alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. "During Maharashtra elections, Congress and NCP told people not to vote for AIMIM for stopping Shiv Sena and BJP. After the elections, the NCP and Congress formed an alliance with rival Shiv Sena.