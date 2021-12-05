Asaduddin Owaisi To Raise Nagaland Civilian Killings In Lok Sabha; Slams Home Minister

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asserted that he will raise the Nagaland civilian killings in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Hyderabad MP also paid condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost lives in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district on Saturday evening.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi said that Army's Assam Rifles became "trigger happy" and killed seven civilians in Nagaland. "Modi govt was willing to “share sovereignty” with separatists like NSCN(IM). And what is the result on ground? Civilian deaths and killings of our soldiers," he said.

He further demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked. "Shah should not be allowed to resign. Only sacked. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow in Lok Sabha," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Shah's ‘macho’ removal of A370 & statement of taking back Aksai China is a JUMLA now with the Chinese occupying parts of Ladakh and Arunachal.



Nagaland killings: At least 13 were shot dead in an ambush by forces

In a wretched incident, at least 13 civilians were killed in an ambush by security forces in Nagaland on Saturday. 11 people died on the spot and others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, a police officer said.

The episode occurred between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage earners were returning home from a coal mine. The pick-up van was allegedly fired up by Army officials, who were conducting an anti-insurgency operation after receiving intel inputs on the movements of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), a Nagaland-based militant group, officials of Assam rifles said.

The incident has escalated tensions in Oting after villagers staged demonstrations against unjustified killings. Security vehicles were ransacked and set on fire by angered villagers while the forces had to resort to violence to control the protestors. Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the state to cease further clashes.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has ordered a high-level SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigation into the incident and appealed to all sections to maintain peace. The Indian Army has also ordered a court of inquiry against the Army personnel involved in the civilian killing during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon.