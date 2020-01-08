Congress' Ashok Chavan Backs Deepika Padukone For Her Visit To JNU

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan backed Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday evening. Chavan said that there was "nothing wrong" with the visit.

READ: HRD Officials Meet JNU VC, Take Stock Of Steps Taken To Restore Normalcy On Campus

Chavan backs Deepika

Speaking to news agency ANI after assuming office as Maharashtra's Public Works Department (PWD) minister, he said, "Whatever happened in JNU, anyone will speak against it. I don't see anything wrong in Deepika Padukone supporting the JNU protest."

Deepika Padukone was spotted on the JNU campus in an apparent expression of solidarity with the JNUSU after the horrific attack on Sunday. She was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack.

Chavan is the latest INC member who has backed the Chhapaak actress after Milind Deora and Jaiveer Shergill also supported the actress' visit.

READ: Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit: Shabana Azmi Sends 'more Power' To Her, Cites Padmaavat Row

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) took to Twitter and expressed their gratitude for her appearance at the protest held at the JNU campus. The official Twitter handle stated that women stood with each other, marched on the streets and led the country in times of crisis. They also shared a photo of the actress greeting JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh with folded hands.

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. A mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students and teachers. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

READ: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Visits JNU, Says Will Fight For Students

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. The second FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a separate fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh too has visited the campus to look at CCTV footage and probe into the case. Police have urged the public to come forward with videos and messages related to the case.

READ: JNU Violence Not Possible Without Varsity Connivance, Cop Inaction: Teachers' Association