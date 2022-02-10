Ashok Gehlot Decries PM Modi's Attack On Congress; 'people Will Reject BJP's Ideology'

On Wednesday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took umbrage at PM Modi's criticism of the Congress party in his exclusive interview with news agency ANI. Dubbing his comments 'shameful', Gehlot highlighted that many leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had been martyred while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the country. In contrast, he affirmed that the people of India will reject BJP's ideology which he claimed had led to erosion of democratic institutions and tension among communities. The Rajasthan CM also asserted that India's image has been adversely impacted during the BJP regime.

Ashok Gehlot remarked, "The comments made by PM Modi in an interview regarding the Congress party are extremely unfortunate. Congress' ideology strengthens the country's unity, integrity and democracy. To criticise a party whose multiple leaders including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sardar Beant Singh, Balwant Rai Mehta have been martyred for the cause of India's unity and integrity after Independence is shameful. The entire country is witnessing what the BJP's ideology has done to the nation."

"Owing to BJP's ideology, India's democratic institutions are under threat. Children going to school and college are worried about their future due to the growing unemployment crisis. BJP's ideology has created an atmosphere of lack of trust and tension. India was known in the world for 'unity in diversity'. This (image) is getting affected. The people of the country will reject the fascist ideology of BJP-RSS," the senior Congress leader said.

PM Modi lashes out at Congress

During his ANI interview, PM Modi countered the charge that he had unnecessarily attacked the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. He opined, "I didn't speak against anyone's father/grandfather...I said what a former PM had said... Government is continuity. It's the right of the nation (to know). They say we don't mention Nehru Ji. If we do, then too there's a difficulty. I don't understand this fear".

Responding to Congress' allegations that he lambasted the party instead of answering Rahul Gandhi's questions, PM Modi said, "We don't attack anyone, instead we believe in holding dialogue. At times, there are debates, interruptions (in Parliament). I welcome this and that is why I don't have any reason to be miffed (on these subjects)."

He elaborated, "I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?"