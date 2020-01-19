The Debate
Congress Responds To Ramachandra Guha's Criticism Of Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot Chides Historian

Politics

The senior Congress leader stepped up to defend the Gandhi family member after historian Ramachandra Guha's scathing criticism, over which Guha has clarified

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashok

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress member, Ashok Gehlot has defended former party President Rahul Gandhi from Ramachandra Guha's 'dynast' comments.

READ: Big Twist? 'PM Modi's Biggest Advantage Is He's Not Rahul Gandhi,' Says Ramachandra Guha

Gehlot stands up

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Gehlot said that there are no dynasts in democracy since governments are formed after a majority electorate victory and that being a historian, Guha must have witnessed that himself. Gehlot added that Rahul Gandhi fights for issues and that his interest in the country is supreme.

Speaking at the event, Guha had emphasised on the administrative experience that PM Modi has had and the number of years he had spent as a party cadre, as well as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, which he opined has given him an advantage over the member of the Congress dynasty, who has held no ministerial berth till date and has only been a member of Parliament.

"Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness."

READ: Ramachandra Guha Humiliates Rahul Gandhi & 'pathetic Family Firm' Congress; Warns Kerala

He also said that the citizens of Kerala made a mistake by electing him to the Lok Sabha during the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi contested from Wayand and Amethi, losing in his family bastion's seat, whilst winning in the south.

"Kerala, you have done many wonderful things for India, but one of the disastrous things you did was to elect Rahul Gandhi to the parliament," Guha said.

The Congress leader has been accused of being an absentee leader and has on multiple occasions not been where he perhaps should have been when the opposition needed him, such as during the Maharashtra and Haryana elections where he only dropped in at the last moment, having been abroad for the bulk of campaigning. Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress won just 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Guha backtracks

Ramachandra Guha has since claimed that his remarks were distorted and has gone on somewhat of a rant, attempting to set the record straight.

READ: Empire Shrinking, Chamchas Calling You 'Badshah': Sonia Gandhi Must Hear Ramachandra Guha

READ: 'They Loved Others More Than India': Ram Guha Blames Left Hypocrisy For Hindutva's Rise

Published:

