Congress Responds To Ramachandra Guha's Criticism Of Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot Chides Historian

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress member, Ashok Gehlot has defended former party President Rahul Gandhi from Ramachandra Guha's 'dynast' comments.

Gehlot stands up

Mr RC Guha is a historian; he must have witnessed how govt changes in India tranquilly, right from Indira ji to Vajpayee ji and even after UPA. There is no dynasty in democracy as govts are elected by electorates.

1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 19, 2020

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Gehlot said that there are no dynasts in democracy since governments are formed after a majority electorate victory and that being a historian, Guha must have witnessed that himself. Gehlot added that Rahul Gandhi fights for issues and that his interest in the country is supreme.

.@RahulGandhi ji has been doing issue based politics and his struggle for well being of this country is no secret. For Mr Gandhi - interest of this Country is supreme and I can this say with my personal experience.

2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 19, 2020

Speaking at the event, Guha had emphasised on the administrative experience that PM Modi has had and the number of years he had spent as a party cadre, as well as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, which he opined has given him an advantage over the member of the Congress dynasty, who has held no ministerial berth till date and has only been a member of Parliament.

"Narendra Modi's great advantage is that he is not Rahul Gandhi. He is self-made. He has run a state for 15 years, he has administrative experience, he is incredibly hard-working and he never takes holidays in Europe. Believe me, I am saying all this in all seriousness."

He also said that the citizens of Kerala made a mistake by electing him to the Lok Sabha during the recently held Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi contested from Wayand and Amethi, losing in his family bastion's seat, whilst winning in the south.

"Kerala, you have done many wonderful things for India, but one of the disastrous things you did was to elect Rahul Gandhi to the parliament," Guha said.

The Congress leader has been accused of being an absentee leader and has on multiple occasions not been where he perhaps should have been when the opposition needed him, such as during the Maharashtra and Haryana elections where he only dropped in at the last moment, having been abroad for the bulk of campaigning. Under Rahul Gandhi, the Congress won just 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Guha backtracks

Ramachandra Guha has since claimed that his remarks were distorted and has gone on somewhat of a rant, attempting to set the record straight.

My talk was a defence of constitutional patriotism against Hindutva jingoism. I am sorry that a reporter has cherry picked two sentences out of a one hour talk to distort its meaning. https://t.co/9RDFolywWk — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 18, 2020

