Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Agree To Fight Rajasthan Polls Together: Congress

Amid a festering leadership tussle in the Congress' Rajasthan unit, the party Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.

#WATCH | Delhi: We have decided to fight elections unitedly. Definitely, we will win the elections in Rajasthan. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have unanimously agreed with the proposal, says Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal after Congress chief Kharge and Rahul… pic.twitter.com/OIS4O3bcR2 May 29, 2023

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said in view of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had a detailed four-hour-long discussion with Ashok Gehlot.

#WATCH | Delhi: We have decided that both leaders (Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot) have agreed to go together. It will be a joint fight against BJP, we will win the state (Rajasthan): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/NTRsYKqaFE — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

Sachin Pilot joined the deliberations later which was held at Kharge's residence, he said.

"In this discussion, we have decided to fight the election unitedly. Both are in agreement that the Congress party has to go together and definitely we will win the election in Rajasthan," he told reporters after the meeting.

"It is very clear that Rajasthan is going to be a strong state for the Congress party. We are going to win. Therefore, both the leaders Gehlot ji and Sachin ji have decided to go together. The Congress party will fight elections unitedly," Venugopal also said.

The AICC general secretary, organisation, said both the leaders have left all issues relating to Rajasthan to be resolved by the party's high command.